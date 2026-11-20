[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Seo In-young amused viewers by revealing that she maintains her S-line and applies body lotion while conscious of people around her, even in the sauna.

On E Channel’s “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” which aired on the 19th, Seo In-young drew attention by sharing how she enjoys going to the sauna.

That day, Seo In-young expressed her special fondness for saunas, saying, “When I went to the sauna, I’d book a room and hang out all night. After making a reservation, I’d invite my friends over. We’d drink sikhye, scrub off the dead skin, and catch up on all the conversation we’d missed.”

Mimi Minu, hearing this, asked, “If someone recognized you in the sauna, would you naturally say hello?” Seo In-young replied, “They recognize me first and say, ‘I think that’s Seo In-young,’ then around 10 people gather and quietly talk about me, but I can hear everything.”

She added, “So, without realizing it, I become conscious of my figure. Even when applying body lotion, I normally rub it on vigorously, but in the sauna, I’m conscious of people looking, so I apply it while keeping my figure in shape with my S-line on display,” drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.