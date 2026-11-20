[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A report has emerged that the person who repeatedly posted malicious comments targeting broadcaster Park Ji-yoon was her ex-husband, Choi Dong-seok.

According to Dispatch on the 20th, Seoul Dongdaemun Police Station recently referred Choi Dong-seok to the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office on suspicion of defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

Choi Dong-seok is accused of repeatedly posting malicious comments about Park Ji-yoon from January 2024 through June this year.

In November last year, Park Ji-yoon filed a complaint over 45 malicious comments posted on online communities and YouTube channels.

Dispatch reported that police, who were tracing the authors, confirmed that Choi Dong-seok had written five of the comments and determined that criminal charges were warranted in three of them. The remaining two comments were not referred to prosecutors.

Investigators found that Choi Dong-seok had posted comments disparaging Park Ji-yoon, including: “The pathetic one is Park Ji-yoon. She got caught watching porn with her boyfriend, hired a bodyguard and kicked her child’s father, and everyone who needs to know already knows”; “It’s not just one or two things: problems with men, extravagance, badmouthing her in-laws and husband, and violence and verbal abuse toward her daughter”; and “You seem to be a friend of Park Ji-yoon’s, but even if she met someone after her marriage fell apart, isn’t that different from spending the night at a boyfriend’s house and watching porn together while she was still married?”

Choi Dong-seok’s side reportedly told Dispatch: “No indictment has been filed in the case yet, and no decision has been made.”

Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok married in 2009 and had a son and a daughter together, but began divorce proceedings in October 2023.

Afterward, both sides filed lawsuits seeking damages from people alleged to have had affairs with the other’s spouse, and both claims were dismissed in the first trial. However, the legal dispute continued when, on the 16th, the court ruled in a case appealed by Choi Dong-seok that Park Ji-yoon’s acquaintance, identified as A, must pay 30 million won in damages for emotional distress.

With the malicious-comment case following the divorce and the lawsuits over alleged affairs, the conflict between the two shows little sign of ending.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.