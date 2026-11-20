Photo: Kim Min's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Kim Min has been reported to have rushed to a wildfire scene and helped fight the blaze in its early stages.

JTBC reported on the 20th, citing a source in the broadcasting industry, that Kim Min witnessed a wildfire the previous day in Goseong County, Gangwon Province, while heading to the lodging after finishing filming Netflix's series 'Soul: The Time of Triangles.'

At the time, Kim Min saw that the flames were spreading at an alarming rate, immediately reported the fire, stopped the vehicle, and headed to the scene.

Despite the dangerous situation, Kim Min joined a resort employee who was at the scene, picked up fire extinguishers kept in the building, and took direct action to keep the flames from spreading further. With a quick assessment of the situation and a proactive initial response, Kim Min played a decisive role in preventing what could have become a major wildfire.

In particular, the outlet reported that even when smoke made it difficult to see, Kim Min covered their mouth and nose with a water-soaked towel and struggled to contain the flames. The situation was dangerous enough that part of the coat Kim Min was wearing burned, but Kim Min reportedly suffered no serious injuries, including burns.

Recently, Kim Min drew attention by showcasing a rugged, untamed daily life in a 90-year-old house in Dongducheon on MBC's 'I Live Alone.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.