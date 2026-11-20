[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Former national figure skating team member Yuna Kim appeared at a public event amid repeated pregnancy rumors and interest in changes to her figure. This time, she drew attention by choosing a white shirt and black long skirt that did not reveal her figure.

Yuna Kim attended the opening event for the “Dior Beauty Holiday Pop-up: Atelier of Sweet Dreams,” held on the morning of the 20th at the Shinsegae Department Store’s Gangnam branch in Seocho District, Seoul.

That day, Yuna Kim appeared in a classic outfit pairing a white shirt with a black long skirt that fell to her ankles. Rather than emphasizing her body’s contours, the outfit stood out for its naturally flowing silhouette and created an elegant mood.

Her makeup, different from her usual refined image, also caught the eye. She defined her eyes with eye makeup emphasizing subtle shading, then completed a polished look with a natural lip color. Standing at the photo wall with her long, straight hair down, Yuna Kim posed at ease and showed that her presence remained undiminished.

Her appearance at this event drew even more attention because Yuna Kim has recently been swept up in baseless pregnancy rumors twice.

Previously, Yuna Kim attended a Dior Beauty event in Jamsil, Seoul, last September wearing a sleeveless black long dress. At the time, some internet users said her figure looked different from usual and commented that it seemed she had gained weight, eventually sparking pregnancy rumors. As the controversy spread, her agency, All That Sports, immediately denied them, saying, “The pregnancy rumors are completely untrue.” The agency explained that her figure could simply look different depending on the design and material of her clothing.

However, a similar situation recurred just a month later, in October. After Yuna Kim shared everyday photos and a photo of a teddy bear on social media, pregnancy rumors surfaced again. Her agency once more drew a firm line, saying, “As we said before, she is not pregnant at all.” It also expressed frustration, saying, “Social media is the only channel for sharing everyday photos with fans,” and, “They are not posted with any particular intention, so it is disconcerting when pregnancy rumors arise every time a photo is posted.”

After facing continued speculative interest in her private life, Yuna Kim attended another official event that day and showcased a more subdued black-and-white look.

Meanwhile, Yuna Kim married Ko Woo-rim, a member of the group Forestella, in October 2022. Ko Woo-rim completed his military service and was discharged last May.

mj.cho, Reporter | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.