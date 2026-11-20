[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Sayuri revealed that she had pleaded with her ex-boyfriend to marry her.

On the 18th, a video titled “Sayuri Shares the Story of Her Four Years of Pleading to Get Married” was posted on Sayuri’s YouTube channel.

A viewer who sent in a story said they were troubled because her boyfriend of seven years had no plans to get married. After hearing this, Sayuri said firmly, “I was in exactly the same situation. Isn’t this my story? It feels like I’m reading a story of mine from the past. You shouldn’t wait in this situation. This person has no intention of getting married.”

Sayuri said, “There are two options: pull out a fingernail or cut off a finger. Which hurts more? Breaking up now is like pulling out a fingernail, but breaking up 10 years from now is like cutting off a finger.”

Sayuri said, “I had a story just like this, and in most cases like these, the man is younger. I heard about a friend who had been dating his girlfriend for five years, and she kept asking him to marry her. He said he was too young to get married, but two years later, he married another younger woman right away and they had a baby right away. It’s not that he didn’t want to get married; he just didn’t want to marry that woman.”

Sayuri also spoke about her own experience. She said, “I waited for nearly four years. I kept saying we should get married. But instead of saying, ‘Let’s get married,’ I said, ‘Let’s have a baby. Give me your sperm.’”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.