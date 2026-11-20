[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Han Hye-jin's husband, Ki Sung-yueng, showed off his unusually close relationship with his mother-in-law.

On the 20th, a video titled “A day of a daughter learning her mother's home cooking” was posted on Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

In the video, Han Hye-jin's mother went to her daughter's home early in the morning to make crab stew herself for her son-in-law, Ki Sung-yueng, who had come to Seoul.

After tasting his mother-in-law's crab stew made with in-season blue crab, Ki Sung-yueng exclaimed, “It's so delicious,” and dug in enthusiastically. Han Hye-jin's mother showed her special affection by personally picking out crab meat for her son-in-law as he ate.

Watching them, Han Hye-jin jokingly asked, “Are you two close?” and Ki Sung-yueng glanced at his mother-in-law to gauge her reaction. When Han Hye-jin's mother replied, “What do you mean, are we close or not?” Han Hye-jin brought up the time they had lived together, saying, “Didn't the two of you live together for a long time?”

Ki Sung-yueng then boasted that he and his mother-in-law were so comfortable around each other that “we even fart in front of each other,” drawing laughs.

Later, Han Hye-jin went grocery shopping at the market with her mother, and they made young radish kimchi together. As she trimmed scallions, her mother said, “Should I make scallion pancakes? There are some scallions left from when Sung-yong came over. We made pancakes then, and they were delicious.”

Han Hye-jin joked, “Sung-yong really loves jeon. He's ‘Ki Jeon-yong.’” She added, “I cooked for him once, and Sung-yong said, ‘This tastes bad. Where did you order it from?’” Her story about being humiliated by her husband drew more laughs.

Han Hye-jin married soccer player Ki Sung-yueng, who is eight years her junior, in 2013, and they have a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.