[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Could the heyday of the 'YG Family' return? BigBang and CL, formerly of 2NE1, will release new songs on the same day. With their releases just four hours apart and both set to take the stage at the 2026 MAMA Awards one after the other, they are bringing to mind YG's golden era.

On the 20th, BigBang made a surprise announcement that it would release a new digital single at 2 p.m. CL will release her new song 'ICONIC' at 6 p.m. The two artists, who once represented YG Entertainment and helped lead K-pop's golden age, are coincidentally returning to the music scene on the same day.

BigBang's comeback was truly a surprise. YG Entertainment announced the new song's release by unveiling a poster on its official blog that day, bearing the words 'BIGBANG 2026.11.20. 2PM (KST).'

The poster, released in black and white, showed hands wearing flashy accessories, footsteps and tousled hair. The members' faces, as well as the new song's title and genre, were kept under wraps, heightening curiosity.

BigBang has been continuing its active career as it marks its 20th debut anniversary this year. After performing at the Coachella festival in the United States in April, it released 'BiiiG (Big)' in August, its first new song in four years and four months. At the time, it reached the top of major domestic music charts, showing that it was still going strong.

This new song is a follow-up arriving just three months later. G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung are currently on their world tour, 'XX : COSMOS,' with a total of 41 shows across 20 cities around the world.

CL's comeback also carries special significance, as she is releasing new solo music for the first time in about five years since her 2021 full-length solo album 'ALPHA.'

CL made headlines on the 13th by signing an exclusive contract with The Black Label, led by producer Teddy Park. Given her reunion with Teddy Park, with whom she worked on numerous hits including 2NE1's 'Fire' and 'I Am the Best,' expectations are also high for a new musical synergy.

CL's new release includes the title track 'ICONIC' and 'SAY IT TO MY FACE.' In concept photos released earlier, she sported long white hair reaching down to the floor and a white outfit with a snake motif, hinting at a striking transformation.

The two artists' simultaneous comebacks bring to mind the golden era of the YG Family.

From the late 2000s through the 2010s, BigBang and 2NE1 were among the artists representing YG. At the 'YG Family Concert' held in 2011, the two groups took the stage alongside Se7en, Gummy, Psy and Tablo, showcasing the formidable presence of the label's artists at the time.

Now, 15 years later, CL is releasing new music through The Black Label and BigBang through YG, respectively. The fact that they are making their comebacks on the same day alone is enough to draw the attention of music fans who remember that era.

The two artists are also both on the lineup for the 2026 MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan. CL will perform on the first day, the 20th, and BigBang on the second day, the 21st.

BigBang and CL are releasing new songs on the same day and taking the stage at a major awards show on two consecutive days. There is keen interest in whether the two artists, who have continued their careers in their respective ways, can once again recreate the glory of the YG Family's past.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.