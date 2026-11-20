[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Trot singer Jang Yoon-jung shared candid stories as she recalled the strict table-manners lessons and chopstick training her father gave her when she was young.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, “Jang Gongjang Jang Yoon-jung,” on the 19th, Jang Yoon-jung recalled learning table manners from her father.

In the video, Jang mentioned how people around her reacted to the way she ate while she was having a meal. She said, “(People) really seem to like watching me eat. What is it about the way I eat with such enjoyment? What are they judging by?” She wondered what it was that people liked.

When the production staff replied, “You eat so neatly, and your expressions are so varied—that’s what people like,” Jang said she had learned her eating habits from her father, too. “I learned how to eat from my dad, too. I learned table manners by getting hit with a spoon,” she said, making them laugh.

She went on to recall her father’s strict approach to teaching her: “If I smacked my lips or stirred my food around while eating, he’d hit me on the forehead with a spoon.” She added, “I think my forehead got bigger because he hit it so hard with a spoon,” prompting peals of laughter.

She also recalled the special training she received to correct the way she used chopsticks. Jang explained, “I’m still not good at using chopsticks, you know. When I came home from school, my dad would be waiting with black beans on an empty plate. When it was time, I’d hold the chopsticks the way my dad wanted and move the beans. I only did that, and when I ate, I did things the way I was comfortable with.”

Her father had warned her that she would regret it later if she didn’t learn to use chopsticks properly, but Jang admitted that she never managed to change the habit. She lamented, “Dad said I’d regret it later if I used chopsticks that way. He also said that if I used them so strangely, people would say I hadn’t been taught proper manners at home. I should have learned then, and I really regret it now.”

She also candidly confessed, “I just got through that part like a chore I had to do out of obligation, then did things the way I was comfortable with. Because of that, I never managed to correct it.”

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jung’s mother, Yook, was indicted on charges of defrauding an acquaintance of a total of 31 million won by bringing up her daughter and urging the acquaintance to invest between September 2024 and August 2025. Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced Yook to 10 months in prison at her first trial last September, while prosecutors had sought a sentence of one year and six months at the final hearing held on August 27. Yook appealed the first-trial ruling, and at the first hearing of her appeal on November 19, she admitted to all the charges in the indictment and expressed remorse.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.