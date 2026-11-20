[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Jeon Somi voiced her frustration over the controversy surrounding her outfit.

The girl group I.O.I took the stage at ‘MMA2026,’ held at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on the 14th and 15th.

I.O.I, which made a full-group comeback this past May to mark the 10th anniversary of its debut, reunited once again for the awards ceremony and put on a spectacular performance.

But the emotion of seeing the full group together was short-lived, as an unexpected controversy erupted. Unlike the other members, who wore white outfits, only Jeon Somi, the center, wore black. Some said there was nothing wrong with her outfit standing out since she was the center, but some fans voiced their displeasure, asking, “Did you want all the attention to yourself?”

Jeon Somi addressed the issue herself during a livestream. “I don’t want to stand out more than anyone else. I like blending in,” she said.

Jeon Somi expressed her frustration, saying, “It’s not at all like, ‘I should wear a prettier outfit.’ The stylist for ‘MMA2026’ was the same for everyone, too. I really wasn’t trying to do that, and wearing all black doesn’t make you stand out more. There weren’t any sparkly elements, either. So I was actually worried, ‘Am I too hard to see?’”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.