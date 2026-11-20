[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] ‘The Seasons – Sung Si Kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend’ delights the eyes and ears with music that crosses genres.

Someday, Huh Gak, Kim Ha-on (HAON) and HANRORO will appear on the KBS 2TV music talk show ‘The Seasons – Sung Si Kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend,’ airing on the 20th.

Someday (Jung Se Young, 1Take and Rado) will perform a 2026 version of ‘Do You Know?,’ the OST song from the 2009 drama ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ which recorded a peak viewership rating of 32.9%. Someday, who previously appeared on ‘Happy Together’ and received high praise from MC Yoo Jae-suk, will share their moving reaction to making their first appearance on a terrestrial music show since debut, saying, “It feels like a dream.” Having topped the Cyworld mini-homepage BGM chart when it was released, thanks to the song’s popularity, Someday will also open up about why they were unable to promote on television and the behind-the-scenes story of how the group was formed. They will also offer plenty to see with a performance showcasing Someday’s distinctive vocal chemistry.

Huh Gak will captivate the audience with a performance of his signature song ‘The Person Who Loved Me,’ known as the ultimate high-note showcase. Having lost around 24 kg, Huh Gak will reveal his diet secret, saying, “I ate sashimi because of Sung Si Kyung’s influence.” Sung Si Kyung will then share how to prevent weight regain, finding common ground with him on weight management. After winning ‘Superstar K’ in 2010, Huh Gak met Sung Si Kyung the following year on ‘Immortal Songs.’ He will share an anecdote from that time, when Sung Si Kyung advised him to “sing innocently, like a fool” ahead of his performance of ‘The Road to Me.’ Sung Si Kyung will reveal the true meaning behind that advice 15 years later, piquing viewers’ curiosity.

Kim Ha-on, winner of ‘Show Me the Money 12,’ will deliver a powerful performance of his competition song ‘ON to the next.’ He will also share how he fell in love with hip-hop at 15 and eventually made a name for himself through ‘High School Rapper.’ In particular, he will name Beenzino as a rapper who influenced his music and perform one of his songs live as a special show of respect. As John Park’s recently popular ‘hamburger order’ rap also gains traction in an AI-generated version by Kim Ha-on, Kim Ha-on will make an appearance in person, carrying a speaker. “John Park sent me the backing track,” he will say, adding some fun with a live performance featuring cleverly rewritten lyrics.

HANRORO will appear as the 32nd guest on the duet segment ‘Two People,’ singing her signature song ‘0+0’ with Sung Si Kyung in a sweet duet. Returning to ‘Sung Si Kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend’ for the first time in about six months, HANRORO will share vivid stories about performing at the global rock festival Summer Sonic in the meantime and how the local audience reacted. She will also put her own emotional spin on ‘Aspirin’ by the band Girl. Sung Si Kyung, watching her performance, reportedly praised her, saying, “It makes me smile like a dad.” Viewers can catch another side of HANRORO’s stage appeal on the full broadcast that day.

Meanwhile, the KBS 2TV music talk show ‘The Seasons – Sung Si Kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend’ will air at 10 p.m. on the 20th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.