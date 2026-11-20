◇ ‘The Seasons – Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend.’ Image provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Singer Huh Gak said he had started losing weight by taking inspiration from Sung Si Kyung’s diet.

Huh Gak, who will appear on KBS 2TV’s ‘The Seasons – Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend,’ airing on the 20th, will share an update on his recent success in losing about 24 kg.

Huh Gak drew attention by revealing that he ate sashimi under Sung Si Kyung’s influence when asked about his dieting secret. Sung Si Kyung, in turn, shared ways to prevent weight regain based on his own experience, building common ground with him on weight management.

Huh Gak has previously said that although he tried dieting several times, the yo-yo effect actually caused him to gain more weight. He also admitted that starving himself or using extreme methods to lose weight had taken a toll on his health.

Sung Si Kyung also made headlines this year after successfully losing about 10 kg. He said he reduced his weight from 95 kg in early January to 85.3 kg by mid-March, and that being chosen as a cosmetics advertising model prompted him to decide to diet.

Sung Si Kyung previously said he ate mostly eggs, sweet potatoes, and flounder sashimi, while also exercising with activities such as tennis and squats. He also worked out three times a day during the ad shoot. He is reportedly continuing to manage his weight to maintain his loss, including making sure to have eggs for his first meal.

Sung Si Kyung also explained why he gave KYUHYUN, who appeared on ‘Eardrum Boyfriend’ on the 13th, 10 head-spa sessions as a gift. He said that he, too, had experienced hair thinning after an excessive diet and wanted to help his juniors prevent hair loss.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.