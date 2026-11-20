[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group SECHSKIES, has completed the legal proceedings over visitation with his son and will now be able to see him.

A representative of Ko Ji-yong’s agency said on the 20th, “As his agency, we are honored to share such joyful news,” adding, “With the lawsuit ending today, Mr. Ko Ji-yong sends his regards through this photo of him leaving court.”

The agency also released a photo showing Ko Ji-yong from behind as he left the courthouse. It added, “Ko Ji-yong had mixed feelings about being able to see his son, so no front-facing photo was taken.”

The agency said, “We would be grateful if you would share in our happiness and wish for peace and joy to fill the lives of the whole family from now on,” and asked for support for Ko Ji-yong and his family. However, it did not disclose specific visitation arrangements or details of the lawsuit’s outcome.

Ko Ji-yong had previously been involved in legal proceedings with his ex-wife, family medicine specialist Yang Im Hur, over visitation with their son. Appearing on the YouTube channel Wonmic on the 16th, he stressed that the lawsuit was not about unpaid child support, but was instead a suit seeking visitation rights so he could see his son.

Ko Ji-yong explained that when they divorced by mutual consent, they did not set a regular visitation schedule and agreed to see their son whenever they both had time. But as the arrangements became unclear, it grew increasingly difficult for them to meet. He said he had sought a court ruling to clearly determine how many times a month he could see his son.

Yang Im Hur’s side said, “There was no separate agreement on regular visitation at the time of the divorce,” adding, “Recently, Ko Ji-yong claimed that I was unfairly restricting his visitation rights with Ko Seung-jae, so I was the one who first filed a petition with the court seeking a ruling on visitation.” It also said that visitation would be carried out in good faith in accordance with the court’s future decision.

Although the two sides’ accounts differed and led to conflict, the agency’s announcement that the legal proceedings had ended and that father and son would meet means Ko Ji-yong can resume his relationship with his son.

Ko Ji-yong and Yang Im Hur married in 2013 and welcomed a son the following year. They appeared on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman, sharing their family’s daily life, but divorced by mutual consent in 2024.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.