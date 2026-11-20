[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer and actor Park Yoo-chun has come under fire for an expensive dinner show costing nearly 450,000 won per person, but has expanded sales to the general public without changing the ticket price. The move has drawn renewed attention, as he has opened up the chance to buy tickets to nonmembers after previously limiting it to paid fan club members.

On the 20th, according to the official Japanese fan club YUNIVERSE and other sources, Park Yoo-chun will open general ticket sales for PARK YUCHUN Dinner Show 2027, to be held in Tokyo and Osaka next February, at 6 p.m. on the 26th.

Free fan club members and people living overseas, as well as paid members, can apply in this general sale. However, only a small number of tickets will be available in both cities, and details on how to apply will be announced later.

What stands out is that ticket prices remain high. All seats at Park Yoo-chun’s dinner show are reserved, and each ticket costs 52,000 yen. With 1,500 yen in shipping and fees added, the total comes to 53,500 yen—about 447,000 won.

When ticket prices for the show were announced, critics said they were excessively high compared with hotel dinner shows by top Korean singers, which typically cost between 200,000 and 300,000 won. Others, however, said the price range of the local dinner show market in Japan should also be taken into account.

Despite the controversy over the high price, the ticket price has not changed. Instead, the eligible applicants—previously limited to paid fan club members—have been expanded in an effort to attract more attendees.

Park Yoo-chun’s team initially said that general sales might not take place if all the planned tickets sold out during the presale. But on the 18th, Park said on social media that he had secured additional seats with the cooperation of the hotel hosting the event.

As a result, general sales have also become possible for the Tokyo show, which accepted applications from the 16th to the 19th, following the Osaka show, whose paid-member presale ran from the 4th to the 8th.

The dinner shows will be held on February 6 next year at the Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa in Tokyo and on the 13th at the Grand Prince Hotel Osaka Bay in Osaka. Both shows will take place twice a day, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and all attendees will receive a commemorative photo opportunity with Park Yoo-chun and a gift.

This is not the first time Park Yoo-chun’s expensive dinner show has sparked controversy. In February 2024, he also drew criticism for holding a dinner show in Japan costing about 460,000 won, alongside a fan meeting marking the 20th anniversary of his debut. At the time, he was criticized for holding an expensive overseas fan event amid controversy over tax arrears of around 400 million won.

Park Yoo-chun was previously sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of using methamphetamine in 2019. He had announced his retirement from the entertainment industry at the time, but later resumed his activities and now continues to work mainly in Japan and Southeast Asia.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.