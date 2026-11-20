[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian July Jung, a mother of five boys, sparked laughter with an unexpected pregnancy mix-up while meeting with her junior colleague Han Yun-seo.

On the 19th, July Jung posted a photo with the caption, “A fun chat time. We lose track of time.”

In the photo, July Jung is spending a relaxing time with Han Yun-seo at a café. The two sit side by side, creating a friendly atmosphere, and a pose that makes it look as if Han Yun-seo has placed her hand near July Jung’s belly particularly caught people’s attention.

Seeing this, July Jung made a witty remark that brought laughter, saying, “As if I were pregnant again,” and, “But why is your hand on my chest instead of my belly?”

Han Yun-seo also shared the photo on her social media, saying, “Not pregnant again. I just got some fertility energy,” and drew attention by adding the hashtag “Queen of Fertility.”

Meanwhile, July Jung married a non-celebrity husband in 2015, and they have five sons. She once made headlines when she revealed that she had been selected in a housing subscription program for families with multiple children and received an allocation for a 43-pyeong apartment overlooking the Han River in Deogyang-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.