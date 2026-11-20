[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ji Ye-eun of Running Man will reveal Joo Hyun-young’s subtle hazing.

On the episode of SBS’s Running Man airing on the 22nd, actors Kang Ki-young and Joo Hyun-young, who make a strong impression in every project, will join the cast for an unpredictable race.

Kang Ki-young, making his first appearance on Running Man that day, greeted the cast warmly despite meeting them for the first time and showed off his friendly charm from the start. The cast watched him closely as he stood with Yoo Jae-suk, then joked, “Are you doppelgängers?” They also called him a “definitive Antenna look,” grouping him with Yoo Jae-suk and Yang Se-chan, which sent the set into laughter. They added, “He’s handsome for an Antenna type,” rounding out the welcome with a remark that was hard to tell as either a compliment or a tease. The warm atmosphere reportedly continued. Joo Hyun-young, returning to Running Man after a long time, warmly greeted Ji Ye-eun, with whom she had worked on SNL as a senior and junior colleague. The reunion’s warmth was short-lived: Ji Ye-eun suddenly revealed that Joo, her senior on SNL, had shown “some subtle hazing.” Joo responded, “There was a little,” without seeming flustered, and a subtle tension reportedly arose between them.

Meanwhile, a race built around the root word “Yeongyeonggugu,” meaning “to scramble for profit in a dishonorable way,” will take place alongside Kang Ki-young and Joo Hyun-young, whose names both end in “young.” Unlike the usual format, where the goal was to collect as many coins as possible, this race’s key rule was that the cast could receive benefits only by reducing their total to “zero,” without leaving behind a single coin. Conversely, the more coins they had, the closer they came to a penalty. Penalties were handed out in every round and grew harsher as the rounds went on, much to the cast’s dismay. What immediately stoked their competitive spirit, however, was the prize list. A variety of prizes starting with “gu” were revealed, including even high-end luxury goods. As the penalties grew tougher and the prizes grew bigger, the cast engaged in a fierce battle of wits to get rid of every last coin.

Will the cast be able to avoid the increasingly severe penalties and get their hands on luxury goods without spending a thing? The “Yeongyeonggugu” race will be revealed on Running Man, airing Sunday the 22nd at 6:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.