[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] BigBang has revealed the identity of the new song it had kept under wraps until the very end. The song, surprise-released to mark the group’s 20th debut anniversary, was none other than “GiiiRIP.”

BigBang released its new digital single “GiiiRIP” through various music platforms at 2 p.m. on the 20th. It is the group’s first new song in just three months, following “BiiiG (Big),” released in August.

Earlier, YG Entertainment surprised fans by posting a teaser poster on its official blog at midnight that day, bearing the words “BIGBANG 2026.11.20. 2PM (KST).” With just 14 hours until the release, the group still had not revealed even the song’s title or genre, sparking curiosity.

The black-and-white poster that was unveiled showed hands adorned with flashy accessories, a silhouette seemingly taking a step, and tousled hair. By keeping the members’ faces hidden, it heightened anticipation for the new song.

The new song, now unveiled as “GiiiRIP,” is a hip-hop track blending intense electronic sounds with punchy beats. Its lively high-register melody contrasts with weighty low-register parts, while an explosive chorus captures BigBang’s signature energy.

The title “GiiiRIP” reflects BigBang’s exceptional confidence. It expresses their presence as one that makes people stand up just by appearing, and conveys their ambition to keep presenting new music rather than rest on their laurels, even 20 years after their debut.

G-Dragon contributed lyrics and composition to the new song, while Taeyang contributed lyrics. Producer Teddy Park, who worked with BigBang on many of its hit songs, joined forces with the group again, completing its musical identity.

The song also adds a fresh twist through interpolation, reinterpreting some musical elements of the hit song “Milkshake,” which world-renowned musicians Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo worked on.

BigBang has continued its active run this year as it marks its 20th debut anniversary. With “BiiiG” released in August, the group put out a new song as a complete lineup for the first time in 4 years and 4 months, and proved its enduring strength by topping major domestic music charts at the time. Just three months later, it is carrying the anniversary excitement forward with another new song, “GiiiRIP.”

Meanwhile, BigBang, currently active with G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, is holding its 20th-anniversary world tour, “XX : COSMOS.” On the 21st, the group will take the stage at the “2026 MAMA AWARDS,” held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.