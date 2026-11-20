[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeong Hye-im of “Exchange” belatedly shared the news of her pregnancy.

On the 20th, Jeong announced her pregnancy, saying, “I’d like to share news that’s a little more embarrassing and exciting than our marriage news. A very precious new member has joined our family.”

The baby’s prenatal nickname is Sangchu. Jeong said, “I chose it hoping the baby would grow strong, fresh and healthy, with the same vitality as a plant that thrives lush and green with nothing but sunlight and water.” She added, “I feel a little sorry, thinking the baby may have been somewhat tired from everything from our move to the wedding and honeymoon, but, impressively, the baby is growing very vigorously and well, just like the name.” Given that she had her wedding and honeymoon, it can be inferred that Jeong was already pregnant before getting married.

Jeong married her boyfriend, who is five years her junior, last month. Fans have been pouring out congratulations following the pregnancy announcement, which came just one month after the wedding.

Meanwhile, Jeong rose to fame after appearing on the TVING original series “Exchange” in 2021.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.