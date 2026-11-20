[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Jo Se-ho has begun a full-fledged return to activities on YouTube, 11 months after allegations surfaced that he was close to organized crime figures. His wife has stepped in to support him, personally appealing to viewers to subscribe to her husband's channel.

On the 19th, Jo Se-ho's wife shared one of his YouTube videos on the social media account she runs and wrote, “The feeling of ‘Please, please subscribe.’” She personally began promoting his channel to support her husband's fresh start.

Earlier, on the 5th, Jo Se-ho rebranded his YouTube channel as “How Can I Go If I Don't Know?” In his first video, he apologized for the controversies surrounding him, outlined his plans for future activities, and announced his return.

However, the public response appears to have fallen short of expectations so far. About two weeks after its release, the first video has garnered approximately 66,000 views, while a video released on the 19th has likewise drawn only about 11,000 views.

The increase in subscribers has also been modest. The channel had about 112,000 subscribers before the rebranding and now has around 114,000, gaining only about 2,000 in two weeks. After announcing his return to activities but failing to attract a noticeable response, it seems his wife has stepped in to personally appeal for subscriptions.

Last December, Jo Se-ho faced allegations of ties to organized crime, but denied receiving money or other benefits. He later left tvN's “You Quiz on the Block” and KBS2's “2 Days & 1 Night.” Season 6 of the Netflix variety show “Doraiver,” in which he appears, is also set to conclude on the 21st.

Meanwhile, his wife has continued to support him, setting up her own social media account to share glimpses of her husband's daily life. This time, she has even publicly asked people to subscribe to his YouTube channel, effectively taking on the role of a steadfast supporter.

Attention is focused on whether Jo Se-ho, who has begun communicating with the public again through YouTube after the controversy, can turn around the frosty public sentiment and resume his activities with his wife's active support.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.