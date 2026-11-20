[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A new courtroom womance between Jang Na-ra and KIM HYE YOON is about to unfold.

A press conference for SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Good Partner 2’ was held on the 20th at the SBS headquarters in Mokdong, Yangcheon District, Seoul.

‘Good Partner’ is a human courtroom office drama blending cold and warmth, about a star lawyer for whom divorce is a calling and a rookie lawyer for whom divorce is a first. When it aired in 2024, the series drew widespread attention, recording peak ratings of 17.7% nationwide and 18.7% in the Seoul metropolitan area, according to Nielsen Korea.

A press conference for SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Good Partner 2’ was held on the 20th at the SBS headquarters in Mokdong, Seoul. Jang Na-ra poses for photos. Mokdong = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.11.20/

The new season follows divorce lawyer Cha Eun-kyung (Jang Na-ra), who embarks on a new second act after her divorce and going independent, and experienced lawyer Kang Hye-seong (KIM HYE YOON), who is serious about divorce cases, as they become good partners to each other in a cathartic divorce spectacle. Choi Yuna, a divorce lawyer who wrote the series, has returned as writer, with director Seo Min-jeong at the helm.

Director Seo said, “I carried forward the strengths of Season 1 while directing each episode to be immersive. The new characters add variety. There are many dark and intense stories, but I also wanted to bring out the lighthearted side.”

Jang Na-ra modestly said, “I wanted to carry over the virtues of Season 1. I was also really worried about whether I could make it just as entertaining. Lee Je-hoon, who has filmed ‘Taxi Driver’ three times, seemed amazing to me. I have great respect for him.”

Asked about winning her first Grand Prize in acting at the ‘2024 SBS Drama Awards,’ 22 years after her debut, she said, “I didn’t feel pressure about the Grand Prize. I did wonder how much the viewers would enjoy it. I hope things go well for us as a team and in terms of ratings.”

A press conference for SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Good Partner 2’ was held on the 20th at the SBS headquarters in Mokdong, Seoul. KIM HYE YOON poses for photos. Mokdong = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.11.20/

KIM HYE YOON has joined the cast, replacing Nam Ji-hyun, who had played opposite Jang Na-ra in a womance in Season 1, and is set to bring a different kind of womance dynamic to the series.

Director Seo said, “KIM HYE YOON is so lovable as a person that the staff even called her ‘Princess.’ Thanks to her, we were able to film happily and joyfully.” Jang Na-ra praised her, saying, “This season has a different feel from Season 1. Cha Eun-kyung is still cold, to the point that she was called a ‘monster born of capitalism’ in the previous season, but as she focuses more on her clients’ lives and on what happens after their lawsuits, we see much more of her warm-hearted side than before. KIM HYE YOON is someone who is bound to get along with anyone she acts with and have great chemistry. I enjoyed every moment we worked together.”

KIM HYE YOON said, “I tried to turn the pressure into excitement. I really wanted to add a courtroom drama to my filmography. As an actor, I wanted to take on a genre role and play a professional.” She added, “I wanted to learn how to act with my eyes by performing alongside Jang Na-ra sunbaenim. The looks in sunbaenim’s eyes and CEO Cha Eun-kyung’s eyes were starkly different. I was happy and honored to act alongside her.”

A press conference for SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Good Partner 2’ was held on the 20th at the SBS headquarters in Mokdong, Seoul. Pyo Ji-hoon poses for photos. Mokdong = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.11.20/

Pyo Ji-hoon, who played rookie lawyer Jeon Eun-ho in Season 1, said, “I bring the fun and the satisfying moments. I want to leave work early, but I also serve as an interpreter for the clients. I wanted to play a role that would make viewers feel, ‘Ah, this is why I liked Season 1,’ as they watch this season too.”

Park Hae-jin returns to the small screen for the first time in three years, since the 2023 SBS drama ‘The Killing Vote,’ playing Park Tae-su, the managing attorney of Taesu Law Firm and Cha Eun-kyung’s rival. He said, “In times of economic hardship like these, nobody would turn down a project. Actors are definitely happiest when they’re on set. I even got a tan because I wanted to shed my frail image. I felt pressure from the success of Season 1. When I read the script, I thought my character might stand out too much, but it didn’t seem like a bad thing. It had been a long time since I felt that acting was fun.”

A press conference for SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Good Partner 2’ was held on the 20th at the SBS headquarters in Mokdong, Seoul. Park Hae-jin poses for photos. Mokdong = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.11.20/

The series premieres that day at 9:50 p.m.

Pyo Ji-hoon urged viewers to “pay special attention to Cha Eun-kyung as she becomes a managing attorney”; Park Hae-jin asked them to “focus on the stories of Cha Eun-kyung and Kang Hye-seong in each episode”; KIM HYE YOON said to “watch them become good partners to each other”; and Jang Na-ra emphasized, “Each character has a different color. We really gave it our all.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.