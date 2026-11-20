[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Yang Ji-won, a former member of the group Spica, unveiled a full-term maternity photoshoot three months after announcing both her premarital pregnancy and marriage. She posed affectionately with her husband, Yang Joon-mo, who is eight years older, and her baby bump stood out as the only visibly rounded part of her figure.

Musical actor Yang Joon-mo posted several photos taken with his wife, Yang Ji-won, on his social media on the 19th, along with the brief caption, “Today~”.

In the photos, the two are dressed in matching white knit outfits, holding hands tightly and smiling happily. In photos taken in front of a Christmas tree, a tiny pair of baby shoes and the words “Sunjong-i,” their baby’s prenatal nickname, also appear, conveying their excitement about the baby on the way.

Yang Ji-won and Yang Joon-mo previously got married on August 31. At the time, the couple made headlines by announcing their marriage and pregnancy at the same time.

Yang Ji-won, who was born in 1988, personally announced her premarital pregnancy, saying, “We had originally planned to get married early next year. But we’re so grateful to have been blessed with a new life, and I’ll become a mother at 40 next year. So we’re moving the ceremony up a little.”

Yang Joon-mo, who was born in 1980, also belatedly revealed at the time of their marriage announcement that he had divorced his former wife in 2023. News that he would remarry Yang Ji-won, who is eight years younger, three years after his divorce drew attention.

Yang Ji-won also shared an update on her 27th week of pregnancy on the 5th, saying, “Goodbye, long hair. A bob for the first time in seven years.” At the time, she shared a glimpse of her daily life as she awaited childbirth, wearing leggings and showing off her prominent baby bump.

People online who saw the couple’s photoshoot congratulated them, commenting, “Such a beautiful couple,” “A pregnant woman with only her belly showing,” “Jiwon looks pretty with short hair too,” and “Absolutely beautiful.”

Yang Ji-won debuted as a member of the group Spica in 2012 and later expanded her career into acting. Yang Joon-mo is a musical actor who has appeared in Hero, Les Misérables and The Last Empress, among other productions, and currently trains the next generation at a university.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.