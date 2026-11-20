[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kang Jae-joon named slow running as the secret to losing 40 kg.

Sean of Jinusean, comedian Kang Jae-joon, Apink’s Oh Ha-young, and WJSN’s Dayoung will appear on JTBC’s Knowing Bros, airing on the 21st.

That day, Kang Jae-joon shares how he successfully lost weight using a running method that suited him, saying, “I got up to 120 kg, but started slow running and lost weight down to the 80-kg range.”

Sean drew interest by sharing his own weight-management secret, saying, “You have to run consistently for at least 40 minutes without stopping to lose weight.”

Sean also showed his passion for marathons, saying, “I ran all seven World Marathon Majors over the course of a year. I completed them twice in total, once last year and once this year.”

Later, when he personally showed his medals for completing the World Marathon Majors, the people at the scene reportedly broke into exclamations of admiration.

Oh Ha-young shares an update on her life as a fitness enthusiast, having taken up everything from running to soccer and hiking. She also raises fans’ hopes by announcing that Apink will make a comeback next year. She then sets a nonsense quiz she had prepared to appear on variety shows during her trainee days, saying, “Idols back then had to prepare special talents,” and turns the classroom into a sea of laughter.

Dayoung said, “Influenced by our seniors Sistar, who were at the same agency, it was essential to wear 12-cm heels around the company,” and showed off a special walk with Soyou, who joined the show as a one-day ‘older brother.’

Knowing Bros, featuring Sean, Kang Jae-joon, Oh Ha-young, and Dayoung, airs at 9 p.m. on the 21st.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.