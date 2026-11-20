[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Makeup artist Jung Saem Mool has returned with more defined eyes and a changed look. The strikingly different look in the poster featuring Jung Saem Mool as a returning judge for season 2 of 'Just Makeup' caught attention.

On the 19th, Coupang Play released photos of the four judges and teaser videos featuring contestants for season 2 of the variety show 'Just Makeup.'

In the released photos, Jung Saem Mool gazes at the camera, wearing a black lace jacket with her hair neatly swept back. The characteristic charisma comes through in the composed expression, with a hand supporting the chin.

Meanwhile, the eyes look subtly different from usual and draw the viewer's attention. Dark eyeliner and clearly defined eyes show through the round black frames, creating a more intense impression. A muted lip color and restrained styling add to the look, giving it a different feel from the soft image seen before.

Jung Saem Mool will also serve as a judge this season. In season 1, Jung Saem Mool delivered incisive evaluations based solely on contestants' skills, rather than their names or careers, and will continue that distinctive expertise and judging philosophy in the new season.

The lineup of MCs has also undergone a major change this season. Instead of Lee Hyori, who hosted season 1 alone, five new MCs will take the stage: Taeyeon, Winter, Jang Do-yeon, Nayeon and Lim Yoona. The four returning judges, including Jung Saem Mool, Seo Ok, Risabae and Jinsu Lee, will remain in their positions.

Meanwhile, season 2 of 'Just Makeup' will be released on Coupang Play at 5 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.