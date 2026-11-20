Image source: ‘@hellochoihwajung’

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Makeup artist Lee Kyung-min shared stories ranging from the first time Lee met the late Choi Jin-sil to the behind-the-scenes story of actress Shin Ae-ra’s wedding makeup.

On the 19th, first-generation makeup artist Lee Kyung-min appeared on Choi Hwa-jung’s YouTube channel, ‘@hellochoihwajung,’ sharing anecdotes from the early days of Lee’s career and stories about connections with top stars.

Lee Kyung-min recalled first meeting Choi Jin-sil after someone recommended a model. Lee said that while models at the time generally had glamorous looks, Choi stood out for her fresh, innocent impression; her neat, beautiful teeth, especially visible when she smiled, were memorable. Lee did Choi’s makeup personally and then recommended her to an advertising agency, which led to Choi being selected as an advertising model.

The ad featuring Choi Jin-sil was a 1989 Samsung Electronics Top Star VTR commercial. Choi appeared as a wife who set her husband’s favorite soccer match to record and waited for him to come home from work. The ad slogan, “A Man Is What a Woman Makes Him,” became hugely popular at the time and entered popular usage, remaining a signature work that etched Choi in the public’s memory.

Lee Kyung-min also shared the story of doing Shin Ae-ra’s wedding makeup. When Shin Ae-ra and Cha In-pyo married in 1995, bridal makeup in the Miss Korea style, with an emphasis on bold colors, was in fashion. Lee, however, tried a natural, sophisticated look like one in a magazine photo shoot. Shin’s wedding makeup, which stood apart from the prevailing style, drew attention, and calls flooded into a small makeup salon across from Galleria Department Store. This helped Lee begin to make a name for themself as well.

That day, Lee Kyung-min also recounted being surprised when first learning that Shin Ae-ra and Cha In-pyo were dating, as well as the story of having to keep their relationship secret.

Lee Kyung-min is one of Korea’s first-generation makeup artists and made a name for themself by doing makeup for numerous actors and top stars.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.