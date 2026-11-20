[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Hyunsook, a cast member of Season 28 of 'I'm Solo,' opened up about her real estate investment experience and offered practical advice.

Hyunsook posted a video on her social media on the 20th, saying, "Don't ask me for real estate advice. I'm stuck with a lot of properties myself."

In the video, Hyunsook mentioned recent efforts to support loans for young people buying non-apartment housing and urged caution: "There's a huge push to provide loans so young people can buy non-apartment housing, but you shouldn't buy it recklessly."

She then cited her own investments, saying, "Even officetels near subway stations in Seoul are a no-go. Never buy one. I'm stuck with three." She added jokingly, "If you're going to buy one, buy one of mine," drawing laughs.

Hyunsook also expressed frustration with her current situation. She lamented, "Rent has gone up a bit, but the properties just won't sell," then said, "I bought them for commercial use so they wouldn't count toward my housing-unit total. Let's not get stuck with any more now."

Meanwhile, Hyunsook became known to the public last year after appearing in Season 28 of 'I'm Solo' on SBS Plus and ENA. She works as a florist and has previously said that real estate auctions were a hobby of hers. Hyunsook, who is raising three children after her divorce, drew attention when she revealed that she owns an apartment in the 40-pyeong range, officetels, and commercial properties.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.