[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] TV personality and CEO Kim Joon-hee shared some sad news.

On the 20th, Kim Joon-hee announced that one of the brands would be closing, saying, "I started it because I loved it, which made the decision even harder. I'm going to say goodbye to one of the brands I've built over the past three years."

Kim Joon-hee, who ran a sportswear brand, said, "Honestly, it was a lot to manage three brands at once. There was so much to do, but I only had one body, and I couldn't keep up physically. I thought it over for a long time and decided to wind things down so I could focus entirely on the other two brands." Kim Joon-hee added, "It's really sad, but since this is a choice I made with great determination, I want to say goodbye gracefully, without regrets."

Kim Joon-hee, who had run a shopping mall with annual sales in the 10-billion-won range, announced its closure in January last year, saying, "With prices remaining high, fabric and labor costs kept rising. I kept cutting margins to maintain my pricing policy, and it wasn't easy." After launching a sportswear brand, Kim Joon-hee went from strength to strength, including opening a department-store pop-up just a month later, but has once again had to say goodbye to a brand.

Meanwhile, TV personality Kim Joon-hee made a name as a first-generation celebrity shopping-mall CEO. Kim Joon-hee married a non-celebrity five years younger in 2020.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.