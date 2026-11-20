[Park A-ram, Sportschosun] The person who repeatedly posted malicious comments targeting broadcaster Park Ji-yoon has been identified as her ex-husband, Choi Dong-seok. Choi reportedly denied the defamation allegations during police questioning, saying he had no intention of disparaging her.

According to a Star News report on the 20th, Choi Dong-seok’s side recently submitted a legal opinion to the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office in connection with a defamation case under the Information and Communications Network Act. The opinion argued that the main points in the comments were consistent with objective facts and that there was no intention to disparage Park Ji-yoon.

Choi Dong-seok’s side rebutted the allegations, saying the comments cited by police—such as “She got caught watching porn with her boyfriend” and “She slept at her boyfriend’s house and watched porn with him during her marriage”—were not false.

In particular, his side cited the Jeju District Court’s appellate ruling, issued on the 16th, in a damages lawsuit against an alleged affair partner. At the time, the court overturned the first-instance ruling in a suit Choi Dong-seok had filed against A, a male acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon, and ordered A to pay 30 million won in consolation damages plus damages for delay.

Choi Dong-seok’s side argued that, in light of the facts recognized in that ruling, the comments he had written were also consistent with objective facts. It also stressed that the comments were not intended to disparage Park Ji-yoon, but to correct the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of the marriage and related facts, and to serve the public interest.

His side also argued that, since Park Ji-yoon had publicly discussed her married life and divorce through broadcasts and social media, scrutiny and criticism of the image she had presented to the public and her actual behavior were also matters of public interest.

Park Ji-yoon previously filed a complaint last November over 45 malicious comments posted online. Police tracked down the writer and confirmed that Choi Dong-seok had written five of the comments. They concluded that three warranted defamation charges and referred them to prosecutors; they decided not to refer the other two.

Meanwhile, Choi Dong-seok reportedly posted comments on MissyUSA, a Korean American women’s community, referring to Park Ji-yoon’s relationships with men and lavish spending, conflicts within the family, and violence and verbal abuse directed at their daughter. He also reportedly wrote comments to the effect that she had watched porn with a male acquaintance and spent the night with him. Police confirmed that Choi had written five comments and referred three to prosecutors, finding that they warranted defamation charges.

Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon married in 2009 and had two children together, but ended their marriage after filing for divorce mediation in October 2023. Since then, they have continued their legal battle, filing lawsuits against each other seeking damages over alleged affairs.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.