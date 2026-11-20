[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Won Hyun-joo, wife of rapper Yang Hong-won and a working model, shared an update on her life on social media for the first time in a while.

On the 20th, Won Hyun-joo posted a photo on her personal account without any accompanying text.

The photo showed a bouquet and a beauty device. She is believed to have received the gift from a beauty brand.

This is Won Hyun-joo’s first social media update in about a month, since allegations of Yang Hong-won’s affair were raised. Fans who saw it welcomed the news from Won Hyun-joo, who had not posted in a while.

However, interest remains focused on her relationship with Yang Hong-won. After the controversy, the two unfollowed each other on social media, and they still have not resumed following one another. It has also been reported that photos of Yang Hong-won and their daughter are hard to find among Won Hyun-joo’s past posts.

Yang Hong-won was embroiled in allegations of an affair just five days after his wedding to Won Hyun-joo, which took place on the 18th of last month. At the time, allegations that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with another woman were made alongside photos, audio recordings and other materials.

In response, his agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with the woman but denied the affair allegations, saying there had been no intimate behavior in the room. The agency also said the person who made the allegations had threatened Yang Hong-won and the woman for financial gain, and took legal action.

The person who made the allegations later reportedly changed their account, saying they had not directly witnessed an affair, and apologized to Won Hyun-joo, her daughter and others.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo had been dating since 2017 and became legally married after registering their marriage in 2023. They welcomed their daughter, Lua, in 2024 and also shared glimpses of their family life on the YouTube channel ‘Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.’

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.