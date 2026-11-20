[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Eun Ji-won, who remarried last year, revealed his strong desire to have a child.

On KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2,” airing on the 21st, Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun are shown taking their daughter and both mothers on their “first fall foliage outing.”

As MC Lee Yo-won watches Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun’s family gathering, she smiles warmly and says, “You need a baby like that to keep the laughter going at home.” Eun Ji-won agrees: “If they didn’t have a child, would there even be a reason for the family to get together like that?” Lee Yo-won nods and shares a bittersweet reality of parenting: “My household isn’t like that anymore, either. Now that the kids are in elementary school, their affectionate antics have become a paid service.”

Eun Ji-won has spoken several times about his thoughts on having a child on “Mr. House Husband 2.” He married in 2010 but divorced in 2012. Last year, 13 years after his divorce, he announced a fresh start by marrying a stylist nine years his junior.

On a broadcast last October, when Eun Ga-eun had recently been considering having a second child at age 40, Eun Ji-won voiced realistic concerns, seemingly mindful of his own age: “If I had a child and they grew up to be a high school student, I wouldn’t be in this world by then, would I? I wouldn’t be around. I’d die without even getting them married off.”

Eun Ji-won also hinted at his determination to have a child, saying, “My wife set a deadline. We agreed to have a child within that time frame. Until then, well...”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.