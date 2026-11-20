[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Hwang Jung-eum recalled her innocent look from her heyday.

On the 20th, Hwang Jung-eum reposted a photo from one of her past drama appearances that had been shared on a fan account. The photo showed her in her heyday, wearing a blue outfit and exuding a fresh, youthful vibe. Her look in the past work once again drew attention, along with her unchanged beauty.

Hwang Jung-eum also shared a glimpse of her current daily life. She posted a photo of herself heading out in a yellow padded jacket and wrote, "My uniform this winter." Her laid-back appearance in a comfortable, unadorned outfit showed a different kind of charm from the past photos.

Recently, she also drew attention with a candid admission about managing her appearance. On her YouTube channel, Hwang Jung-eum revealed that she had undergone a thread-lifting procedure and confessed, "When I smile, I turn into the Joker. My expressions look awkward." Her candid account of the difficulties she experienced because her expressions did not look natural after the procedure drew interest.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married a businessman who was formerly a professional golfer in 2016, and they had two sons. After their divorce, she has been raising the two boys.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.