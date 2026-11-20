[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On Refresh My Soul, Lee Ji-hye shared her thoughts on a Sharp reunion.

On the 20th, a video titled “Lee Ji-hye Personally Tells the Story of Holding a Press Conference in a Bikini” was posted on the YouTube channel Refresh My Soul.

Ju Young-hoon said he had once witnessed a fight involving Sharp. “I was an MC on Music Bank. Sharp was appearing on TV a lot at the time. Camera rehearsals were supposed to be done as if it were the real thing, but back then there were so many groups that had fought. They'd call Ji-hye, but Ji-young would put down her microphone during her part and not sing. They'd had a fight. She was on the verge of tears, her face flushed, and still wouldn't sing her part. There were many incidents like that with other groups besides Sharp, too,” he said.

He went on to lament, “One girl group got into a fight among its members during a live awards ceremony and locked the dressing-room door. That singer was supposed to come out and start the second half by singing, but she didn't show up, so I talked by myself for five minutes. You know how long five minutes is during a live broadcast, don't you?”

Agreeing, Lee Ji-hye said, “We were young then, so we couldn't control our emotions. Especially when fatigue builds up and all the misunderstandings accumulate over a long time, it's unbearable from the person's perspective.”

Ju Young-hoon said, “It'd be nice if the male members got together too,” expressing his wish for a Sharp reunion. But Lee Ji-hye said, “Ji-young gets a lot of requests to appear. I've talked a lot with her, too. I was someone who really wanted to become a singer, while Ji-young became an entertainer because she was pretty in her neighborhood and someone said, ‘Let's give it a try.’ She said she didn't have much of a knack for it, that she felt uncomfortable and struggled, and that she lacked confidence. Others might not understand, but I do. It could be a huge burden and source of stress for her.”

Lee Ji-hye added, “From where I stand, it's a shame. I think we'd be so happy if we got together and stood onstage, even just once, but it could be too difficult for Ji-young. Still, I think we could do it when the time is right, so I don't feel any pressure at all.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.