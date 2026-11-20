[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Ji-hye of 'Refresh My Soul' explained why she held a bikini press conference.

On the 20th, a video titled 'Lee Ji-hye Tells the Story Herself of Holding a Press Conference in a Bikini' was posted on the YouTube channel 'Refresh My Soul.'

Joo Young-hoon brought up Lee Ji-hye's swimsuit press conference, saying, "After Na Hoon-a, Lee Ji-hye is the next person to hold a press conference because of her body." Lee Ji-hye had once worn a bikini and raised her arms to prove her innocence and dispel suspicions that she had undergone breast surgery.

Lee Ji-hye said, "Back then, breast surgery was done through an incision in the armpit. If you looked at the armpit and saw an incision line, that meant you'd had surgery; if there wasn't one, you hadn't. So I thought that if I confidently showed my armpits, I could show that I hadn't had surgery, and I revealed both sides. I wanted to let people know, 'I was truly innocent. I was completely natural.' All the reporters came and took pictures of my armpits."

Lee Ji-hye also explained why she decided to marry her husband. "I had a romantic notion of being a Cheongdam-dong daughter-in-law, but in the end, that wasn't the case," she said. "I was 38. Back then, I wasn't even getting set up on blind dates. Especially since I was a celebrity past my prime, people were even less interested in me. I was afraid I might not be able to get married, but someone sent me a photo through a blind date setup. I looked at it and wondered, 'Should I meet them?' They seemed so different from the people I'd met up to then. I thought about it a lot before agreeing to meet, but the date was set for a month later."

Lee Ji-hye said, "When I went to meet him, I saw him from behind and he was really tall. He had a different build from what I'd seen in the photo. I thought he seemed pretty good. Things progressed from there." She added, "It wasn't that my heart opened up; there simply wasn't a moment when I hit the brakes. There are times when things don't quite click while you're dating, right? Even the moments when I thought it wasn't right resolved themselves naturally, and things naturally progressed toward marriage."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.