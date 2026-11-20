[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The group Click-B shared a harrowing story from the past, when sasaeng fans crossed the line and even invaded their dorm.

A video on Click-B’s YouTube channel on the 19th showed all the members getting together for a meal.

When Ha Hyun-gon began by saying, “There were a lot of sasaeng fans, too,” No Min-hyuk recalled, “Our dorm got broken into a lot.”

Kim Sang-hyuk revealed, “All our underwear got taken. They took the underwear that was in the laundry rather than the ones that had been washed clean,” shocking everyone. Ha Hyun-gon added, “The smelly ones.”

When Kim Sang-hyuk said, “They even took pillowcases stained with drool,” Evan Yoo said, “They took a lot of things that still bore the traces of everyday life.”

When Woo Yeon-seok asked, “Didn’t they take it without even knowing whose it was?”, Kim Sang-hyuk replied, “It was completely random, with this feeling of, ‘Just wait until I catch you,’” conveying how absurd the situation had been.

Ha Hyun-gon added that there had even been times when fans were inside the dorm by the time the members got back after their schedules, shocking everyone once again.

Evan Yoo said, “You get the feeling of something moving with a quick rustle, like someone hiding behind a door or something.” He continued, “Once, fans came into the house where I used to live alone while I was asleep. I woke up and realized they were already inside, but I pretended to stay asleep. I thought they’d do whatever they were going to do and leave.” He added, “After that, I always slept with a stone (a crystal) by my pillow. What if they tried to hurt me? It was fine because it was pointy.” His account was both upsetting and shocking.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.