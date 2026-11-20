[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Jo Se-ho is still facing a cold public reception despite returning to YouTube after about a year.

Even his wife, who is nine years younger, personally stepped in to promote him and lend her support, but the results were dismal, with view counts far below expectations.

Jo Se-ho's wife, Jung Su-ji, shared a link to her husband's YouTube channel, “How Can I Go If I Don't Know?”, on her personal social media account on the 19th, showing her support.

Jung added the words, “Subscribe... please... the feeling of ‘please,’” to her post, earnestly urging people to take an interest in the channel.

That same day, the channel uploaded a new video titled “Unemployed Jo Se-ho: Why He Attended Three Events in One Day and Ended Up on a Hamster Wheel.”

Jo Se-ho, who revamped the channel, which had about 110,000 existing subscribers, and relaunched it on the 5th, is trying to make a comeback with a format in which he receives viewers’ stories and visits the locations himself.

In the video, Jo Se-ho traveled from Yongsan Station to Cheongna Station and spoke candidly about his feelings regarding the mixed reactions that poured in after his return.

He said, “I read the comments very carefully, with gratitude,” and opened up: “While some people welcomed me and cheered me on, many others pointedly criticized me, saying, ‘Isn’t it still too soon?’”

He added, “The more that happened, the more I felt I had to do better. Wherever people invite me, I’ll do my best to get there,” reaffirming his resolve.

But despite his wife’s earnest promotion and his own determination, the public response remains cold. After the first comeback video, released about two weeks ago, drew around 66,000 views, the second video, uploaded on the 19th, had also garnered only 12,000 views a full day after its release, showing little buzz relative to the channel’s subscriber count.

Jo Se-ho was previously embroiled in controversy last December after allegations emerged that he was close to an influential figure in an organized crime group in a certain region and had received money or gifts.

At the time, Jo Se-ho’s representatives drew a line, saying, “They are just acquaintances, and it is completely untrue that he received money or gifts.” But as public sentiment worsened, he left one after another the shows he had been appearing on as a regular: tvN’s You Quiz on the Block and KBS 2TV’s 2 Days & 1 Night.

After even the Netflix variety series Screwballs, the only show he had continued appearing on, came to an end, Jo Se-ho disappeared from the entertainment industry and is now seeking a breakthrough through YouTube.

With the steadfast support of his wife, whom he married in 2024, he has resumed communicating with the public after a year, but the atmosphere remains cold, and winning back public sentiment that has turned against him remains difficult.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.