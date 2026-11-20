[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Ahn Sun-young was touched by a lovely surprise video letter from her 10-year-old son.

On the 19th, Ahn Sun-young shared news of a fan meeting to celebrate her YouTube channel reaching 100,000 subscribers, posting on social media, “Today is the day we meet the ‘Andals’ to celebrate the Silver Creator Award for ‘Ahn Sun-young’s Double Life.’”

She then posted a short video, saying, “A surprise video letter from Baro to Mom on the day of the YouTube fan meeting.”

Ahn Sun-young’s son, Baro, said, “Mom, today’s the day you get the Silver Creator Award and meet your fans, right? Congratulations on receiving it!” He gave her a thumbs-up and clapped, sharing in his mother’s happy occasion.

The son also remembered to offer some grown-up advice to his mother ahead of the fan meeting.

“When you meet your fans today, you have to greet them as warmly as you do me. Then they’ll keep liking you,” he said. “Give them hugs, too, and treat each person with care. They’ve come from far away, after all. They didn’t come just to waste their time. So be thoughtful with them, Mom, and make sure you have lots and lots of gifts for them,” he advised sincerely.

Finally, the son said, “I love you, Mom,” blew a kiss toward the screen, and enthusiastically cheered her on, making for a heartwarming moment.

Ahn Sun-young married a businessman three years her junior in 2013, and they have one son. Last year, however, she revealed that she and her husband had been living separately for several years, making headlines.

At the time, she said, “We’re not compatible as a couple, but we work well together as parents,” adding that they respected each other’s lives and were continuing to co-parent for their son. She also revealed that, after facing family conflict while caring for her mother, who has dementia, they had agreed to maintain some distance from each other rather than break up the family. She received support from many people for sharing this.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.