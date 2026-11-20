[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Joy, a member of the group Red Velvet, recounted a frightening mishap she experienced just before a public appearance and breathed a sigh of relief.

On the 20th, Joy appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel “Hyeri,” where she showed off her candid, witty banter with host Hyeri.

The recording took place right after Joy finished her schedule for the production presentation of TVING’s new drama “One-of-a-Kind Romance.”

When Hyeri asked, “What happened at the production presentation today?”, Joy pointed to the high heels she had been wearing and explained the frightening situation.

Joy surprised Hyeri when she confessed, “Just as I was about to walk confidently in my heels, one heel got completely wedged in a gap in the stairs. I thought I’d fall hard if I lifted my foot, so in a split second I gave up on the shoe, jumped barefoot, and leapt down.”

Joy then breathed a sigh of relief, saying, “Fortunately, it happened behind a partition, so it didn’t lead to a serious accident. I could easily have been badly hurt, but I was saved by ditching my shoe.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.