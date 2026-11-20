[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Singer Minho lost a badminton bet against Jo Jung-seok and will have to change the name of his YouTube channel to “Channel Jo Jung Seok” for a week.

On the 20th, a video titled “Jo Jung-seok vs. Choi Min-ho: Badminton Fanatics Put Their Channels on the Line at Their First Meeting” was posted on Jo Jung-seok’s YouTube channel, “Channel Jo Jung Seok.”

In the video, the two had a fierce contest, taking badminton lessons and playing a 2-on-2 match.

Jo Jung-seok was the one who proposed the bet before the match. He said, “Let’s put our channels on the line,” and Choi Min-ho suggested, “Then how about changing the channel name for a week? Mine is Channel Choi Min-ho and yours is Channel Jo Jung Seok, so we just have to change those three syllables.”

He then laid out the specific rules: “We can just change the name, leave the photo as it is, and write underneath, ‘I lost a bet, so I’m changing the channel name for a week.’”

The bet was set as a 10-point game, with deuce rules in the event of a tie, and both sides fought a close match with their channel names on the line. As they worked in tandem with the coaches and traded points, tensions flared over calls and timeouts, and the close contest eventually produced a winner.

In the end, Choi Min-ho, who lost the bet, accepted the result, saying, “I lost because of my own mistake, so I have nothing to say.”

Feeling bad, Jo Jung-seok said, “Now that I think about it, a week seems like too much,” but Choi Min-ho replied, “A bet is a bet. I think we have to honor it.” He also spoke candidly about the channel name change, saying, “It hurts my pride more than it hurts to change the channel name.”

Jo Jung-seok addressed Choi Min-ho’s subscribers, saying, “Channel Choi Min-ho will be changed to Channel Jo Jung Seok for the time being, so I hope you won’t be too upset or surprised.” He added, “After all, this was a match between Minho and me, so I hope you’ll enjoy watching it as a great contest.”

The two agreed to link to each other’s channels during the bet period, bringing things to a warm conclusion.

Joking about the experience, Choi Min-ho said, “I came here today thinking I’d just get a little closer to you, hyung, and make some good memories since we’d be seeing each other often from now on. But I feel like I’m leaving with nothing but a deep wound.” He then looked ahead to their next match.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.