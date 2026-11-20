[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The children's content creator Hey Jini, who was embroiled in a “labor exploitation controversy” sparked by a former employee's allegations, resumed the main line of work—creating content on YouTube—after a little over a month of self-imposed hiatus.

On the 18th, Hey Jini unveiled a new video on the main children's channel, “Hey Jini,” signaling a return.

Although Hey Jini returned about a month after the controversy erupted, comments on the video were completely disabled, prompting some to view the move as an attempt to manage public opinion.

By contrast, Hey Jini posted a new video on his daily-vlog channel, “Hyejinss,” while leaving its comment section open.

Messages of support from longtime subscribers welcoming Hey Jini's return continue to appear on the channel.

Hey Jini has also begun sharing an ordinary daily life balancing parenting and broadcasting, posting recent photos of their second son on a personal social media (SNS) account.

At the end of last month, a former employee identified as A alleged that their health had deteriorated because of long hours and poor working conditions at Kidsworks, the company where Hey Jini serves as CEO, and that they had even received recognition for an occupational injury. The allegations embroiled Hey Jini in controversy over abuse of power and labor exploitation.

At the time, A claimed to have handled an intense workload of up to 16 hours a day without any additional pay, sparking an uproar.

Kidsworks immediately pushed back. The agency denied allegations of unpaid wages, saying A's annual salary had increased by 25% from when they joined, that two salary adjustments had been made over a little more than a year, and that meal allowances and bonuses had also been paid separately.

The company also denied that it had obstructed an application for recognition of an occupational injury, saying the claim was untrue. It said it would address any shortcomings while considering legal action over the spread of false information.

On the 3rd, shortly after the controversy erupted, Hey Jini also apologized on Hey Jini's personal social media account, saying, “I feel heavy-hearted and deeply sorry, as I seem to have caused concern to many people.”

At the time, Hey Jini said, “I believe that carrying on with my daily life diligently where I am and becoming a better version of myself is how I can repay my colleagues and family, as well as those who support me.” Hey Jini expressed a determination to continue his activities and, about two weeks later, began operating his YouTube channel in earnest.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.