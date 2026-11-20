[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Gree, a singer and TV personality, drew attention by mentioning the prospect of appearing on a married-couple show during a birthday hotel staycation with his girlfriend.

On the 20th, he posted a video on his YouTube channel, Kim Gree, titled “We Should Get Ready for a Married-Couple Show Too, Right??”

In the video, Gree and his girlfriend visited a hotel in Seoul’s Gangseo-gu and enjoyed an intimate birthday staycation.

On the way to the hotel with his girlfriend, Gree said, “All right, let’s get some footage,” then added, “If we want to film something like Same Bed, Different Dreams later, we have to talk,” drawing laughs.

Throughout their staycation, the two showed off their affectionate yet down-to-earth bickering chemistry. After celebrating Gree’s birthday over late-night snacks and beer, they slept in the next day and missed their planned swim. When his girlfriend told him, “I think you’ve gained weight,” Gree weighed himself and renewed his resolve to diet.

Gree thanked his girlfriend for spending his birthday with him and expressed his affection, saying, “Let’s spend the next birthday together too.”

Earlier, on the 5th, Gree appeared on E Channel’s variety show Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey, where he made headlines with the remark, “Invite me back for the marriage episode. I’m preparing for marriage.”

However, Gree’s agency, Brand New Music, said, “Rumors that Gree is getting married are completely unfounded,” adding, “It seems his remarks for the broadcast led to a misunderstanding.” The agency explained that although he is indeed dating his girlfriend, he is not actually preparing to get married.

Meanwhile, Gree is currently dating his girlfriend publicly. Their relationship became known in March, after images surfaced of Gree attending Nam Chang-hee’s wedding with her.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.