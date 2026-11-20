[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Solbi (Kwon Ji-an), a singer and painter, and actor Lee Kyu-han, a couple soon to be married, opened up about their honest feelings on marriage and their thoughts about having children in their first video of a date together.

On the 20th, Solbi’s personal YouTube channel, “Solbi Is Back,” featured her future husband Lee Kyu-han appearing in person to share updates on their wedding preparations and behind-the-scenes stories from their relationship.

That day, the two went out alone, camera in hand and without a film crew, to a famous long-established restaurant that fills up before 5 p.m. Over sandfish and soju, they gave an unvarnished look at their down-to-earth life as a couple soon to be married.

As talk of marriage naturally came up during the meal, the two recalled the decisive moment when they officially started dating.

Solbi recalled, “Actually, when I was seeing him, I never got a direct confession like, ‘Let’s start dating today.’ One day, before we went to learn painting together, we went out for brunch, and my mom was there with us.”

Solbi’s mother was curious about their relationship and asked them a subtle question. Lee Kyu-han then blurted out to his future mother-in-law, “Ma’am, I keep asking Ji-an to marry me, but she keeps turning me down.”

Solbi replied, “You should get down on one knee to propose.” Lee Kyu-han smiled and said, “I actually think that’s when we really got started.” Solbi added, “Until then, I thought he was joking, but seeing him reveal his true feelings in front of my mom made me certain of how he felt.”

Lee Kyu-han, who is set to join the ranks of men off the market at 47, shared his serious views on having children as well as the reasons he had hesitated to marry.

Lee Kyu-han confessed, “Among family members, I can’t choose my parents or children, but my spouse is the only family member I can choose. Having grown up in that kind of environment myself, the word ‘responsibility’ was both the most important and the most frightening to me.”

He continued, “I used to think that if I wasn’t confident I could take responsibility for one person for the rest of my life, I shouldn’t get married. But after meeting Ji-an, for the first time I thought, ‘I want to take responsibility for this person for the rest of my life.’ With everyone around me congratulating us, I find myself thinking, ‘So this is why I was alone until I was 47.’” He expressed his affection for her.

Lee Kyu-han also spoke about having children and childbirth. “You can plan to have a child, but you don’t know what kind of child will come into your life,” he said. “People around me often tell me these days, ‘It may seem like everything is over once you get married, but that’s when it begins. From the moment you have a child, all the life you’ve lived up to then has been a rehearsal, and that’s when the real beginning starts.’ It feels like I’m becoming a real adult as I go through things I’ve never experienced before.” He couldn’t hide his excitement.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.