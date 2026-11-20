[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Da-young, who had experienced the pain of a missed miscarriage, shared a deeply moving moment as she announced that she and her best friend of 20 years were pregnant at the same time.

On the 20th, a video titled “What Happens When You Get Pregnant at the Same Time as Your Best Friend of 20 Years” was released on the YouTube channel “Dayoung Anaya.”

That day, Kim Da-young could not hide her surprise when she heard the unexpected news that her best friend of 20 years was pregnant.

Since both had been eagerly hoping to become pregnant, Kim Da-young had been wondering how to tell her friend about her own pregnancy when her friend got to her first with a pregnancy announcement.

“My friend just announced their pregnancy to me,” Kim Da-young said, bursting into laughter. She then took out a surprise gift she had prepared to share her own pregnancy news with her friend.

“It’s a present,” Kim Da-young said, showing her ultrasound photo. Her friend covered their mouth and could not hide her surprise, and Kim Da-young added to the emotion by revealing, “I’m a December mom too.” The two hugged tightly and shared the joy of being pregnant together.

The pregnancy news was especially meaningful for both of them. Kim Da-young had experienced a missed miscarriage, while her friend was undergoing IVF treatment, and both had been eagerly hoping to become pregnant.

Kim Da-young had previously opened up about the pain of losing her baby before hearing a heartbeat. After later becoming pregnant, she shared how moved she was when she heard the baby’s heartbeat for the first time at 6 weeks and 0 days, touching many people.

Kim Da-young is a former SBS announcer and married Bae Sung-jae, who is 14 years her senior, in May last year. After experiencing the pain of a missed miscarriage, she recently announced her pregnancy and has been receiving many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.