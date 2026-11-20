[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Lee Eunji candidly opened up about an embarrassing chapter in her past: the harsh words she once hurled at her mother, who worked in a dual-income household, as well as stories from her stormy middle-school adolescence hidden behind her cheerful image as a variety-show favorite.

On the 20th, Lee Eunji appeared on the YouTube channel “Urban Women’s Shelter,” where she spoke freely on the topic “School Days I Wish I Could Erase Completely.”

Lee Eunji shared that she had been an easygoing child who never gave her parents any trouble, but went through an intense adolescence after entering middle school.

Lee Eunji recalled, “I loved dancing when I was young. My mother watched me and decided, ‘This child probably won’t be able to get into college through academics,’ so she sent me to a dance-sport academy starting in my second year of middle school.”

The problem was that our home was far from the academy. Lee Eunji said, “I think I was really envious at the time of how my friends’ parents would come all the way to the academy to pick them up and look after them. Both my parents worked, so they couldn’t come pick me up, but one day I blurted out something awful to my mom: ‘If you can’t take care of me like this, you shouldn’t have had me.’” Her revelation shocked everyone present.

She continued, “Looking back, it wasn’t that Mom didn’t want to come pick me up; she probably hadn’t wanted to work in a dual-income household, either, and I felt so sorry. It was only after I became an adult and entered the working world that I formally apologized to Mom, saying, ‘I was truly sorry about what I said then.’” Her story moved viewers.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.