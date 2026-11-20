[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Yano Shiho drew attention by sharing her love story, from her first meeting with her husband to their marriage.

On the 20th, a video titled “A Day Trip to Fukuoka with a Friend of 25 Years Who Introduced Choo Sung-hoon to Me” was posted on Yano Shiho's YouTube channel.

That day, Yano Shiho went on a trip with the friend of 25 years who first introduced her to Choo Sung-hoon, reminiscing about the past.

In particular, the two reminisced about that time while watching a video reenacting Choo Sung-hoon and Yano Shiho's first meeting. Yano Shiho explained, “We played the reenactment VCR on our wedding day, and Choo Sung-hoon, my friend, and I all look really lifelike in it.”

The video of their first meeting was a reenactment drama that ran a full 15 minutes. Faithfully recreating the circumstances of their blind date, it vividly captured everything from the friend’s efforts to bring the two together to the moments when they began to feel attracted to each other.

In the video, the friend acted out summoning the courage to tell Choo Sung-hoon how Yano Shiho felt, saying, “Shiho likes Choo Sung-hoon.”

At the time, Yano Shiho looked at Choo Sung-hoon and thought to herself, “He’s so cute,” while Choo Sung-hoon also revealed his honest first impression, thinking, “Is she a little different from how I saw her on TV?”

Later, while the friend was away to use the restroom, Choo Sung-hoon asked Yano Shiho, “What kind of men do you like?”

Yano Shiho answered candidly, “I like men who are masculine but also boyish. Choo Sung-hoon, you’re my ideal type.” Her straightforward confession made Choo Sung-hoon rejoice and exclaim to himself, “Yes!”—which brought a laugh.

Their excitement-filled first meeting ended with the story of how they became a couple and eventually got married. Seeing their youthful, fresh love story again after so many years warmed hearts.

Meanwhile, Yano Shiho married mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sarang.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.