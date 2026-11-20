[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ayane shared her excitement about a “last date before giving birth” with her husband, Lee Ji-hoon, ahead of her scheduled induction for her second child on the 23rd.

On the 20th, Ayane shared her review after seeing the musical Frozen, saying, “The Frozen musical will be my last date before giving birth.”

She also shared an update on the baby, saying, “Bokbok (the prenatal nickname for my second daughter) kept moving and kicking around throughout the show and was a good audience member.”

She added that she spent a happy time before giving birth, savoring the pancakes she had been craving after the performance.

Ayane said she is due to undergo induction for her second child on the 23rd and shared how she feels ahead of the birth. “A happier life must be waiting for me after I have my second, right?” she said, expressing her anticipation for the days ahead with the new addition to the family.

She added, “Exactly three days to go,” and, “I feel like I’m going in without being as perfectly prepared as I was for my first, but I guess things will work out somehow.” It was an honest confession that conveyed both the nerves and excitement she feels ahead of the birth.

Meanwhile, Ayane, who is Japanese, married singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, who is 14 years her senior, in 2021. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Rui, through IVF in 2024.

Afterward, Ayane received many congratulations when she announced her second pregnancy, following the difficult experience of two miscarriages and four embryo transfers. She is now awaiting the birth of her second child, while Lee Ji-hoon continues his acting career in KBS 2TV’s Saturday-Sunday drama Great King Munmu.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.