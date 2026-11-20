[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kang Ji-hwan, who disappeared from the entertainment industry after being convicted of sexual assault, tried to lay the groundwork for a comeback through TikTok, a short-form platform, but was hit with the drastic penalty of permanent account deletion just a day later.

According to TikTok Korea on the 20th, Kang Ji-hwan’s personal account was permanently suspended and deleted that day.

TikTok Korea said it made the decision under its community guidelines, which allow it to restrict account use or permanently ban users who commit serious crimes or cause serious controversy outside the platform.

Earlier, Kang Ji-hwan began hosting TikTok Live broadcasts on the 19th, communicating with viewers and announcing his transformation into a TikToker.

In broadcast footage that quickly spread through online communities, Kang Ji-hwan, with long, messy, curly hair, shared a peaceful glimpse of his daily life as he knitted and read fans’ comments.

He continued broadcasting through the morning of the 20th and showed enthusiasm for resuming his online activities, but his past case involving the sexual assault of staff resurfaced, prompting a wave of cold public reaction and criticism.

Ultimately, his comeback attempt met the ignominious end of a permanent account ban before even 24 hours had passed.

In July 2019, Kang Ji-hwan was indicted while in custody on charges of raping and indecently assaulting two female outsourced staff members of the drama Joseon Survival, in which he was appearing at the time, at his home in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

The following year, in 2020, the Supreme Court of Korea upheld his sentence of two years and six months in prison, suspended for three years, effectively driving him out of the entertainment industry.

As a result, he also left the drama midway and became embroiled in major damages lawsuits with the production company and his former agency. Court rulings ordered him to pay about 5.38 billion won and about 3.48 billion won, respectively.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.