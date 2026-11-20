[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Jang Young-ran drew laughs by showing off a prized item she now makes sure to take whenever she goes out, thanks to her Korean medicine doctor husband's candid, blunt remark.

The episode of Channel A's “Just Follow Unnie,” which aired on the 20th, showed Jang Young-ran and Jang Ye-won setting off for a wellness tour of Jeju Island with guest Chen Jian, the “Chinese perfect daughter.”

While they were on the move that day, Jang Young-ran took something out of her pouch and popped it into her mouth. Seeing this, Jang Ye-won asked curiously, “Unnie, what are you eating right now?”

Jang Young-ran replied, “It's Gongjin-dan. I've been a little low on stamina lately, so I take it,” then joked, “Sorry. Next time, I'll bring enough for everyone to have some,” sending the scene into fits of laughter.

Another “secret weapon” bearing traces of her Korean medicine doctor husband was spotted in Jang Young-ran's travel pouch, which was shown next.

Taking out the item, Jang Young-ran revealed, “One day, my husband said to me, ‘Why does your breath smell, Cutie?’” She added, “He's just such an honest person,” prompting a burst of laughter.

A funny-but-sad behind-the-scenes story emerged: after her husband's blunt, direct comment about her bad breath, she began making sure to carry oral-care items in her pouch. The couple's down-to-earth chemistry gave viewers a good laugh.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.