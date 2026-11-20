[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former announcer Kang Soo-jung opened up about her concerns over disciplining her son.

On the 20th, a video titled ‘I guess all households raising sons are the same (feat. My Mom)’ was posted on Kang Soo-jung’s YouTube channel.

After meeting kids’ YouTuber Myrin, Kang Soo-jung opened up about her concerns as a mother of a son. ‘My son is 12 years old, and I really...’ she began, but could not finish her thought. Kang Soo-jung said, ‘I really spoiled him. It was so difficult for me to have a child. I work really hard to hold back my anger, thinking that if this keeps up, he might call the police.’

Kang Soo-jung said, ‘I’ve hit menopause. With my husband, I’m really like a rocket. If he says one thing, I get angry right away. I get angry in 0.1 seconds, but with my son, I used to get angry gradually. These days, it happens right away. I think I really need to be careful,’ expressing concern.

Kang Soo-jung also said, ‘He hasn’t hit puberty yet. He gets a little moody at breakfast. That’s why other moms say this is just the beginning. He used to be unable to eat because he was talking, but now he’s quiet and says, “Mom, water.”’ Kang Soo-jung had three miscarriages and finally welcomed her son after six attempts at in vitro fertilization.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.