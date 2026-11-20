[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The full story behind the incident in which broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon leaked a wedding was revealed.

On the 20th, a video titled “Why Kim Ga-yeon Nearly Grabbed Hong Seok-cheon by the Collar at a Wedding Tell-All 10 Years Later” was posted on the YouTube channel of Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan.

Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan invited their close friend Hong Seok-cheon to their home and treated him to a meal. They were so close that Hong was even given the bouquet at their wedding. Kim Ga-yeon revealed, “I wanted my wedding to be fun. Things happened that I never could have imagined, which made it a unique and enjoyable experience. But this guy knew perfectly well it was a private wedding, and still went live on his own social media.”

Hong Seok-cheon explained, “I got there and they said it was private. I thought ‘private’ meant it wasn’t open to people outside the venue. The people here could be shown. So I thought I’d start a livestream. I kept the livestream running for a long time to make the entrance look nice as people came in.”

Kim Ga-yeon said, “I nearly grabbed him by the collar during the wedding. Who’s livestreaming this? A private wedding means not showing my wedding to other people.” But Hong Seok-cheon protested, “Then why invite me? We can take pictures among ourselves.”

Kim Ga-yeon shouted, “Why did you livestream that, you menace?” Hong Seok-cheon shot back, “Why invite me just to cuss me out? You made everything so beautiful. The bride and groom both look beautiful, so of course I had to show them off,” making everyone laugh.

Kim Ga-yeon explained, “It couldn’t be helped. When everyone heard Jae-seok would be the emcee, they all clamored to come. So we had assigned seating. We put everyone’s names on the tables and assigned the seats.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.