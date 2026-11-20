[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Attempts by celebrities convicted of sex crimes to return online are being thwarted one after another.

After Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'Ra, actor Kang Ji-hwan has also had his account permanently deleted by global short-form platform TikTok.

On the 20th, TikTok Korea officially confirmed that it had deleted Kang Ji-hwan’s personal account. A TikTok Korea representative said, “Under our Community Guidelines, we may restrict or permanently suspend the accounts of users who commit serious or grave crimes or unlawful acts outside the platform,” adding, “The action taken against Kang Ji-hwan’s account was also the result of strictly applying those guidelines.”

Earlier, Kang Ji-hwan went live on TikTok on the 19th, appearing before the public for the first time in about seven years.

Wearing his long, curly hair and knitting as he chatted with viewers, he continued broadcasting on the 20th, showing enthusiasm for resuming online communication.

But as his past sex-crime conviction resurfaced, a wave of harsh public criticism spread, and just two days after he began his comeback attempt, he was dealt the blow of having his account permanently removed.

Kang Ji-hwan was tried on charges of raping and forcibly molesting two female outsourced staff members on the drama Joseon Survival at his home in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, in 2019. In 2020, the Supreme Court finalized a sentence of two years and six months in prison, suspended for three years.

As a result of the case, he left the production he was appearing in midway and halted all entertainment activities. Earlier, Go Young-wook also tried to pave the way for a comeback through TikTok, but his efforts were stopped just a day later. On September 27, Go announced on his personal social media account that he had opened a TikTok account, but it was abruptly deleted the very next day, the 28th.

TikTok said at the time that it had applied its Community Guidelines, which permanently suspend the accounts of users found to have a history of sex crimes against minors.

Go Young-wook received a final sentence of two years and six months in prison in 2013 on charges of raping and forcibly molesting minors, and was released after serving his full term in 2015. His Instagram account, opened in 2020, was later shut down, and after his YouTube channel was also deleted in 2024, his TikTok account was blocked as well, cutting off all his online channels.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.