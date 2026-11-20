[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] On a birthday date with Oh Yeon-hee, who is 11 years his junior, Kim Yo-han opened up about his serious thoughts on marriage and the backstory behind his 'Cinderella-style trip home.'

The episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' that aired on the 20th showed Kim Yo-han heading out on a date with Oh Yeon-hee, who was celebrating her birthday.

That day, the two enjoyed an intimate birthday date at a restaurant in Seoul's Hannam-dong run by 'baseball legend' Byung-hyun Kim. During their conversation, when Byung-hyun Kim noted that, unlike when dating, they would live in the same house after marriage, Oh Yeon-hee voiced a subtle complaint, saying, 'Kim Yo-han wouldn't like that very much.'

Kim Yo-han shared his recent dating habit: 'These days, almost like Cinderella, when it gets to midnight, I don't ask, "Yeon-hee, you should go home"—I just call a taxi.' Oh Yeon-hee said, 'It's more disappointing than hurtful,' and Kim Yo-han explained, 'I want to stay another 10 or 20 minutes, but then it gets a little late.'

When Oh Yeon-hee grumbled that 'the time I get home keeps getting earlier,' Lee Seung-chul, watching from the studio, interpreted it this way: 'That means Yo-han really likes Oh Yeon-hee. He's thinking long-term. He wants to make a good impression on Oh Yeon-hee's parents.'

Kim Yo-han responded to Lee Seung-chul, 'Exactly. Her parents must know we're dating, and I heard that when I first sent Yeon-hee home late, they stayed up waiting for her. Thinking, "If I do this, they'll dislike me," I've been sending her home a little earlier.'

He then appealed to Oh Yeon-hee, saying, 'Yeon-hee, think about it carefully. I'm earning points with your father.' Oh Yeon-hee shot back, 'I know. I understand why you do that, but it's still disappointing.'

When Byung-hyun Kim advised, 'The way to solve this problem is to get married soon,' Kim Yo-han joked, 'Isn't that the right answer?'

After Kim Yo-han had previously said several times that he wanted to get married, Oh Yeon-hee was asked, 'Are you seriously envisioning a future with Kim Yo-han?' She replied with a meaningful smile, 'Yes. Meeting people around us like this and talking about marriage seems to naturally make me think about the future.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.