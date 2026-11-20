[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Yo-han showed how serious he is about marriage by preparing a lovingly planned birthday event, a luxury gift and even seaweed soup for Oh Yeon-hee, who is 11 years his junior.

On the 20th, Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2” showed Kim Yo-han heading out on a date with Oh Yeon-hee, who was celebrating her birthday.

That day, when Kim Yo-han’s acquaintance Kim Byung-hyun asked Oh Yeon-hee, “Are you dating Kim Yo-han while seriously thinking about a future together?”, she replied with a knowing smile, “Yes. Meeting people around us like this and talking about marriage seems to naturally make me think about the future.”

The two then headed to Kim Yo-han’s home, and when Oh Yeon-hee walked in, she couldn’t hide her surprise, exclaiming, “What?!” Kim Yo-han had set up a surprise birthday party himself.

When Tak Jae-hoon, watching from the studio, joked, “Looks like you hired an event company,” Kim Yo-han emphasized, “I set it up myself.”

Kim Yo-han prepared birthday gifts including a handwritten letter and a Louis Vuitton bag, as well as seaweed soup he had made himself. After the heartfelt letter, Oh Yeon-hee was confronted with an expensive designer handbag in a large box. “Am I allowed to accept a gift like this?” she said, adding, “Honestly, I was taken aback. I wondered, ‘Can I really accept this?’” Kim Yo-han reassured her, saying, “Yeon-hee, you can definitely accept it,” and she thanked him, saying, “Thank you so much.”

Kim Yo-han also set aside seaweed soup for Oh Yeon-hee’s mother, making the gesture even more touching. “I didn’t know you’d even take care of my mom. Seeing that made me grateful, because I realized you think about my parents too,” Oh Yeon-hee said, revealing how deeply touched she was.

When Kim Yo-han asked, “I wrote you a letter, made seaweed soup, put together this event and gave you a bag. Which of these did you like best? I’ll plan your next birthday around that,” Oh Yeon-hee replied with affectionate wit: “Isn’t the biggest gift I received today Kim Yo-han? Now that I’ve received your gift, can I do whatever I want?”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.